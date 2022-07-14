Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pangaea Logistics (PANL) closed at $4.38, marking a -0.9% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the maritime logistics company had lost 21.21% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pangaea Logistics as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.37, up 27.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $180.79 million, up 24.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $756.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.44% and +5.29%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Pangaea Logistics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pangaea Logistics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Pangaea Logistics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 2.88, which means Pangaea Logistics is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PANL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.