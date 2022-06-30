Pangaea Logistics (PANL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Pangaea Logistics (PANL) closed at $5.08, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the maritime logistics company had lost 24.71% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 6.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Pangaea Logistics as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pangaea Logistics to post earnings of $0.37 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 27.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $180.79 million, up 24.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.67 per share and revenue of $756.08 million, which would represent changes of +18.44% and +5.29%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pangaea Logistics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Pangaea Logistics is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pangaea Logistics has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.09 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.4.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.