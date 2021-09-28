Pangaea Logistics (PANL): The Perfect Mix of Value and Rising Earnings Estimates?

Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?



Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. PANL.

Pangaea Logistics in Focus

PANL may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 4.50, its P/S ratio of 0.49, and its decent dividend yield of 2.7%. These factors suggest that Pangaea Logistics is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that PANL has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote

But before you think that Pangaea Logistics is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 55.4% in the past 60 days, thanks to one upward revision in the past two months compared to none lower.



This estimate strength is actually enough to push PANL to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



So really, Pangaea Logistics is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.