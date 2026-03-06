Pangaea Logistics Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions PANL is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 10, after market closes.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter has remained stable at an earnings of 18 cents per share over the past 60 days. In the year-ago quarter, PANL reported EPS of 16 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues, currently pegged at $165.6 million, indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.5%.

For 2025, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PANL’s revenues is pegged at $613.8 million, implying an expansion of 14.4% year over year. The consensus mark for 2025 EPS is pegged at 30 cents, implying a decline of 53.9% year over year.

In the trailing four quarters, the transportation company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the past four quarters. The average beat is 240.8%

Q4 Earnings Whispers for PANL Stock

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for PANL this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PANL has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Shaping PANL’s Q4 Results

PANL’s performance is expected to have been affected by supply-chain disruptions. High operating expenses due to the increased average number of vessels in its fleet are likely to have hurt the bottom line. Steep dry-docking costs are likely to have pressured margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

With the gradual resumption of economic activities, world trade has gained pace, which, in turn, might have aided the fourth-quarter performance of shipping stocks like Pangaea Logistics. This is because the shipping industry is responsible for transporting several goods involved in world trade. The resilience shown by the dry bulk market despite hiccups is likely to have aided PANL’s fourth-quarter performance.

PANL Outperforms Industry on the Price Front

Over the past year, shares of PANL have gained in excess of 75%, outperforming the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry. However, PANL has performed worse than fellow industry player Seanergy Maritime Holdings SHIP and Euroseas ESEA in the same timeframe. Shares of Seanergy Maritime and Euroseas have gained in triple digits in a year.

1-Year Price Comparison

