Panetta appointed as Italy's new central bank chief from Nov 1

ROME, July 12 (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has signed the decree nominating Fabio Panetta as the next governor of the Bank of Italy, according to a statement on the central bank's website.

The statement, dated July 11, confirmed that Panetta, who was proposed by the government last month, will replace outgoing governor Ignazio Visco from November 1.

Panetta is currently an executive board member of the European Central Bank (ECB), and his move to Rome opens the search for a replacement on the six-member panel.

Each of the euro zone's three biggest economies - Germany, France and Italy - have traditionally had a representative on the board, although there is no rule saying this must happen.

Italy aims to keep its seat on the ECB panel that oversees the euro-area monetary policy, as the institution attempts to curb inflation still running at three times its 2% target.

Piero Cipollone, deputy general director of the Bank of Italy since 2020, is the Italian government's preferred pick, several sources familiar with the matter said.

Rome must propose the candidacy to euro zone finance ministers, which then requires consultation with the European Parliament and the ECB, and final approval from EU leaders.

Cipollone, who joined the Bank of Italy in 1993, has also worked for the World Bank and was an economic adviser to former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in 2018-2019.

