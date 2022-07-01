Panera loses Danny Meyer SPAC investment as stormy markets spoil IPO plans

July 1 (Reuters) - Danny Meyer's blank-check company has called off an investment deal with Panera Brands Inc as turbulent U.S. markets have made the sandwich chain's listing plans "unlikely" anytime soon, the companies said on Friday.

Under the deal signed in November, Meyer's USHG Acquisition Corp HUGS.N would have invested in the Panera Bread owner after its went public through an initial public offering.

Shake Shack SHAK.N founder Meyer would have also become the lead independent director of Panera's board.

Recession fears and a more hawkish Federal Reserve have in recent months forced several companies to postpone or shelve their plans to go public in the United States.

"Based on current capital market conditions, it is unlikely that an initial public offering for Panera will happen in the near-term," Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary said in a statement.

However, the company would continue to explore an IPO should market conditions improve, it said.

Panera was bought by investment firm JAB in a $7.5 billion deal in 2017 and later combined with Caribou Coffee and Einstein Bros Bagels to form Panera Brands.

