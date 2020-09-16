Panera Introduces New Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese

(RTTNews) - Panera Bread Co. (PNRA) has launched a new menu item, Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese, which is combination of two of its popular dishes - Broccoli Cheddar Soup and Mac & Cheese.

The Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese is now available at bakery-cafes nationwide starting at $5.79 or as part of a "You Pick 2" order, the company announced Wednesday.

Broccoli Cheddar Mac and Cheese is a new recipe from Panera and was developed by combining two distinct cheddar cheese sauces into a singular velvety blend, simmered with a burst of seasoned broccoli florets and julienned carrots.

Panera Broccoli Cheddar Mac & Cheese is also available in the refrigerated deli area at select grocery retailers nationwide as the newest addition to Panera's line of cafe-inspired grocery products.

As part of the debut of the new menu item, Panera and two-time Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton have released a digital short called "When Some Mac Loves Broccoli Cheddar."

"To celebrate the first-ever mash-up of two iconic Panera menu items coming together in perfect harmony, we knew we had to do something big," said Eduardo Luz, Chief Brand & Concept Officer at Panera. "The combination of our crowd-pleasing Broccoli Cheddar Soup, with our Mac & Cheese is a true embodiment of Panera's dedication to delicious food. We felt so passionately about the flavor combination that the love song almost wrote itself, and who better to help us announce to the world than love song legend and Panera superfan, Michael Bolton."

