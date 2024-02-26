News & Insights

Companies
BA

Panel finds safety 'disconnect' between Boeing management, employees

Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

February 26, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

By David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna

WASHINGTON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - An expert panel reviewing Boeing's BA.N safety management processes has found a "disconnect" between the planemaker's senior management and employees on safety culture and raised other concerns.

The panel's report released on Monday was directed by U.S. Congress after two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people. It criticized Boeing's safety culture on a number of fronts and found "a lack of awareness of safety-related metrics at all levels of the organization." It also cited an "inadequate and confusing implementation of the components of a positive safety culture."

The expert panel was appointed by the Federal Aviation Administration in early 2023.

The panel cited "gaps in Boeing's safety journey" and referenced serious quality issues that have been become public since 2023.

Last month, a door panel of an Alaska Airlines ALK.N Boeing 737 MAX 9 jet blew off mid-flight, which prompted the FAA to temporarily ground the U.S. MAX 9 fleet and raised serious questions about Boeing's quality control. The agency has barred Boeing from increasing its current MAX production rate.

The recent issues "amplified the expert panel's concerns that the safety-related messages or behaviors are not being implemented across the entire Boeing population," the report said.

The report said that within six months Boeing should review the recommendations "and develop an action plan."

Boeing said on Monday it appreciated the panel's work. "We’ve taken important steps to foster a safety culture that empowers and encourages all employees to share their voice. But there is more work to do," the company said. "We will carefully review the panel’s assessment and learn from their findings, as we continue our comprehensive efforts to improve our safety and quality programs."

The company's safety culture has faced criticism for years from lawmakers and others. "The American flying public and Boeing line workers deserve a culture of leadership at Boeing that puts safety ahead of profits," Senate Commerce Committee chair Maria Cantwell said last month.

The FAA, which is conducting a safety audit of Boeing after the Jan. 5 MAX 9 incident, said it will "immediately begin a thorough review of the report and determine next steps regarding the recommendations as appropriate. We will continue to hold Boeing to the highest standard of safety and will work to ensure the company comprehensively addresses these recommendations."

The FAA has also faced prior criticism for not doing more to insulate its employees from pressure from Boeing.

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is set to meet with FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker on Tuesday to discuss his recent visit to Boeing's 737 factory in Washington, sources told Reuters.

Boeing shares were up 0.3% at $201.52 on Monday afternoon.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Valerie Insinna in Washington Editing by Franklin Paul and Matthew Lewis)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BA
ALK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.