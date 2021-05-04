Pandora's jewellery sales surge on U.S. stimulus packages

Adds CEO comment, details on earnings and stores closures

COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO on Tuesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit, as consumer demand was fuelled by strong online sales and stimulus packages in the United States.

Pandora, best known for its silver charm bracelets, said 30% of its 2,700 stores worldwide were closed during the first three months of the year due to the coronavirus-led lockdown measures.

"We have had a good start to 2021, not least considering that many of our stores have been closed," Chief Executive Alexander Lacik said in a statement.

Operating profit in the first quarter rose more than four-fold to 903 million crowns ($146.18 million) between January and March, while analysts in a company-compiled poll had forecast 833 million crowns.

Prompted by expectations of a faster reopening of its stores, Pandora on Monday lifted its full-year sales and profit outlook.

The jewellery maker now expects organic growth in sales of above 12%, compared with its previous forecast of above 8%, and sees its margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at above 22%, compared with its previous forecast of above 21%.

($1 = 6.1775 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.