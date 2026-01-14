Pandora A (XTRA:3P7) Price Target Decreased by 10.34% to 115.32

The average one-year price target for Pandora A (XTRA:3P7) has been revised to 115,32 € / share. This is a decrease of 10.34% from the prior estimate of 128,62 € dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 69,12 € to a high of 183,16 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.10% from the latest reported closing price of 76,32 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pandora A. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3P7 is 0.24%, an increase of 0.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 9,752K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,125K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,122K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3P7 by 3.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 697K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3P7 by 2.84% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 540K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3P7 by 7.77% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 395K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3P7 by 1.22% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 333K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 12.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3P7 by 17.50% over the last quarter.

