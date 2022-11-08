Commodities

Pandora third-quarter sales slightly tops forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

November 08, 2022 — 01:39 am EST

Written by Nikolaj Skydsgaard for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO reported third-quarter sales just above expectations and maintained its full-year guidance, it said on Tuesday.

The company reported sales in the third quarter of 5.26 billion Danish crowns ($712.64 million), slightly above an average of 5.16 billion crowns expected by analysts in poll gathered by the company.

($1 = 7.4371 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)

