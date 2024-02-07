News & Insights

US Markets

Pandora sets 2024 organic revenue growth target after strong run

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

February 07, 2024 — 01:47 am EST

Written by Helen Reid for Reuters ->

Adds details on revenue and profit

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Pandora, the world's biggest jewellery maker, is aiming for organic revenue growth of 6%-9% in 2024, it said on Wednesday, after strong sales of its silver charms and bracelets drove its share price to more than double since the start of last year.

The company PNDORA.CO announced a share buyback programme of up to 4 billion Danish crowns (about $577 million) after confirming strong fourth-quarter revenue and earnings.

Pandora, which sells its jewellery in more than 100 countries, has been a rare bright spot among retailers and brands targeting aspirational consumers with affordable luxury items. ($1 = 6.9329 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Tom Hogue and Savio D'Souza)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7584 155 200 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.