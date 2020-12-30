Pandora Sees 2020 Organic Growth To Be At Least 1 Percentage Point Better Than High End Of Guidance

(RTTNews) - Pandora said Wednesday that it expects organic growth for 2020 to be at least 1 percentage point better than the high end of the guidance range of "-14% to -17%". It expects EBIT-margin to reflect the revenue performance and exceed the top end of the guidance range of "17.5% - 19.0%".

The company said it started the fourth-quarter with positive organic growth in October and November. December has been impacted by phasing of revenue from December to November but underlying performance continues to be solid, and December revenue is above expectations.

