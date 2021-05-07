Commodities

Pandora reports 214% organic sales growth in April

Jewellery maker Pandora on Friday reported sales in April of 1.76 billion Danish crowns, corresponding to 214% organic growth compared to the same period last year, despite seeing 25% of physical stores closed.

Pandora said it maintained its full-year guidance of organic growth "above 12%" and an earnings before interest and tax margin (EBIT) of "above 22%", it said in a trading update.

