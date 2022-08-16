Pandora reaffirms forecast even as U.S., China sales disappoint

Commodities

Danish jewellery maker Pandora reported second-quarter sales in line with expectations and reaffirmed its annual forecast, despite disappointing sales in the United States and China.

Organic growth in the U.S. market was down 12% in the quarter compared to the previous year, when sales in its biggest market were boosted by coronavirus-related economic stimulus packages.

"We maintained solid growth compared with pre-pandemic levels, despite negative impacts by lockdowns in China and a tough U.S. comparison due to the stimulus cheques last year," Chief Executive Alexander Lacik said in a statement.

The world's largest jewellery maker by production capacity said traffic into its 219 stores in China fell 60% in the second quarter compared to a year earlier due to "the entire network either being closed or severely impacted" by coronavirus-related shutdowns.

The company expects China to pull down its financial performance for the rest of the year.

Pandora said sales in the second quarter grew 10% to 5.66 billion Danish crowns ($773.33 million), compared to an average of 5.61 billion crowns expected by analysts in a poll conducted by the company.

Pandora still expects full-year organic growth between 4% and 6%. It also reaffirmed annual outlook for operating profit margin at 25.0%-25.5%.

($1 = 7.3190 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Vinay Dwivedi)

