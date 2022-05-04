Commodities

Pandora Q1 sales above estimates, raises sales guidance

Contributor
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Danish jewellery maker Pandora reported better-than-expected sales for the first quarter on Wednesday and slightly raised its full-year sales guidance.

Pandora now expects full-year organic growth to come in between 4% to 6%, versus a previous forecast of 3% to 6%, but said the forecast for 2022 was subject to "elevated uncertainty".

The company said it saw sales in the first quarter grow 21% to 5.7 billion Danish crowns, above an average of 5.2 billion expected by analysts in a poll compiled by the firm in April.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

