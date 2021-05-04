Commodities

Pandora Q1 operating profit beats forecasts

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Jewellery maker Pandora on Tuesday reported first-quarter operating profit above expectations after lifting its full-year sales and profit guidance.

Pandora, best known for its silver charm bracelets, said operating profit (EBIT) rose more than fourfold to 903 million Danish crowns, compared with 833 million forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

On Monday Pandora said it now expects organic growth in sales of above 12%, compared with its previous forecast of above 8%, and sees its margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at above 22%, compared with its previous forecast of above 21%.

