Pandora price target raised to DKK 1,106 from DKK 1,065 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Pandora (PANDY) to DKK 1,106 from DKK 1,065 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PANDY:
- Pandora A/S Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth
- Pandora price target raised to DKK 1,065 from DKK 1,041 at JPMorgan
- Pandora price target lowered to DKK 1,328 from DKK 1,343 at Citi
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.