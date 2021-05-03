Commodities

Pandora lifts full-year outlook on faster store reopening

Contributor
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS

Jewellery maker Pandora on Monday lifted its full-year sales and profit guidance as it now expects a faster reopening of its stores.

Adds detail

COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - Jewellery maker Pandora PNDORA.CO on Monday lifted its full-year sales and profit guidance as it now expects a faster reopening of its stores.

The company said it expects organic growth in sales of above 12%, compared with its previous forecast of above 8%, and sees its margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at above 22%, compared with its previous forecast of above 21%.

The update is based on the assumption that 20%-25% of its 2,700 stores will be temporarily closed due to the coronavirus outbreak during the first half of the year and 5%-10% in the second half, it said.

It had previously expected 25% of its stores to be temporarily closed in the first half of 2021. Currently, one in five stores is closed, it said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3274 2001; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular