Pandora A (PANDY) Price Target Increased by 27.66% to 37.68

The average one-year price target for Pandora A (OTC:PANDY) has been revised to 37.68 / share. This is an increase of 27.66% from the prior estimate of 29.52 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.56 to a high of 76.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.64% from the latest reported closing price of 25.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pandora A. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANDY is 0.01%, a decrease of 28.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.14% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 86.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PANDY by 582.76% over the last quarter.

Motco holds 0K shares.

Strategic Investment Solutions holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.