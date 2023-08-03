News & Insights

Pandora A (PANDY) Price Target Decreased by 28.24% to 31.30

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Pandora A (OTC:PANDY) has been revised to 31.30 / share. This is an decrease of 28.24% from the prior estimate of 43.62 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.64 to a high of 55.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.75% from the latest reported closing price of 24.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pandora A. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PANDY is 0.01%, a decrease of 68.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PANDY / Pandora A/S - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Strategic Investment Solutions holds 0K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 0K shares.

