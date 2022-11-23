Pandemic Winners Turned Losers: Worth Another Look?

During the early stages of the pandemic, a few stocks benefited greatly. It was an exciting time to be an investor, and those who focused on stay-at-home stocks were handsomely rewarded with significant gains.

In 2022, these once seemingly unstoppable investments have plunged into the red, undoubtedly impacting many portfolios.

Needless to say, the Fed's tightening cycle has massively halted the fun, as has been the case with many high-growth stocks.

Three stocks that stood out during the period include Teladoc Health TDOC, Zoom Video Communications ZM, and Peloton Interactive PTON.

The chart below illustrates the year-to-date performance of all three stocks, with the S&P 500 blended in as a benchmark.



As we can see, it’s been a challenging time for all three stocks in 2022.

Still, are they worth investors’ attention? Let’s take a deeper dive into how all three currently stack up.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications’ cloud-native unified communications platform, which combines video, audio, phone, screen sharing, and chat functionalities, makes remote working and collaboration easy.

The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with analysts modestly upping their bottom-line outlook across several timeframes.



The company’s valuation multiples have fallen extensively in 2022; ZM’s current forward P/S ratio of 5.2X is a fraction of its 29.7X median since its IPO in 2019.

Still, the value is undoubtedly on the higher end of the spectrum, representing an 85% premium relative to its Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



ZM carries a Style Score of a C for Value.

Further, earnings are forecasted to decline more than 25% in its current fiscal year (FY23) and a marginal 0.3% in FY24.

The slowdown in earnings comes on top of forecasted revenue growth of 7% and 8.8% in FY23 and FY24, respectively.



Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health can diagnose and treat most non-emergency conditions such as flu, seasonal allergies, upper respiratory infections, and more by phone or video conveniently in the comfort of your home. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Analysts have been bearish across several timeframes over the last several months.



The company has been able to deliver in its quarterly results as of late, exceeding both earnings and revenue estimates in back-to-back quarters. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.



In addition, the company’s earnings are forecasted to take a sizable hit in its current fiscal year (FY22). Still, the growth picks back up in FY23, with estimates calling for nearly 100% bottom-line growth.

Revenue estimates call for 18% and 13% growth in FY22 and FY23, respectively.



Peloton Interactive

Peloton’s primary products are internet-connected stationary bicycles and treadmills, enabling monthly subscribers to participate in classes via streaming media remotely.

Analysts have dialed back their bottom-line outlook over the last several months, with the company currently being a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company has struggled with its quarterly results, falling short of revenue and earnings estimates in four consecutive quarters.

In its latest release, PTON fell short of earnings expectations by 7% and sales expectations by 3.5%.



Bottom Line

Once big-time winners, the fun has come to an abrupt halt for Teladoc Health TDOC, Zoom Video Communications ZM, and Peloton Interactive PTON in 2022, with shares deep in the red.

The Fed’s tightening cycle has been a thorn in the side of growth stocks, and all three above have been no exception.

For those still interested in these once blazing-hot stocks, a solid approach would be to wait until positive earnings estimate revisions start coming in.

Analysts have slashed their bottom-line outlook for all three stocks over the last several months, telling us that their near-term business outlook is under pressure.

