Pandemic triples Kenya Airways' full year loss in 2020

Adds details

NAIROBI, March 23 (Reuters) - Kenya Airways said on Tuesday its pretax loss for last year tripled to 36.57 billion shillings ($333.2 million) as the coronavirus crisis hit demand for travel.

The carrier, which is part-owned by Air France KLM AIRF.PA, said its revenue plunged by more than half during the period, as lockdown measures reduced passenger levels.

"2020 was of course one of the worst years for aviation," Michael Joseph, its chairman, told an online investor briefing.

Cargo volumes also went down during the period, as the carrier grounded some flights, leading to reduced belly space.

The airline's basic loss per share jumped to 6.22 shillings in 2020 from 2.23 shillings in the prior year, it said.

Like other airlines around the world, Kenya Airways has turned to the government for cash to help keep it going. The company is finalising the terms of long-term financing from the government, Joseph said.

($1 = 109.7500 Kenyan shillings)

(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Tom Hogue and Andrew Heavens)

((duncan.miriri@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 4991239; Reuters Messaging: duncan.miriri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.