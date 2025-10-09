Pandemic Stock Winners Shopify, Peloton and Zoom: Buying Opportunities in 2025?

(0:30) - Are Any of The Pandemic Stock Winners Still Strong Investments Right Now?

(4:40) - Tracey's Top Stock Picks For Your Watchlist

(24:00) - Episode Roundup: PTON, SHOP, ZM, TWLO, PYPL

Welcome to Episode #460 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about several companies that were pandemic winners. Their shares soared to new highs in 2021 only to take a tumble in the 2022 sell-off.

Are they buying opportunities now?

Or is the pandemic era truly over?

Buying Opportunity in Shopify, Peloton and Zoom?

1. Peloton Interactive, Inc. ( PTON )

Peloton was one of the hottest stocks during the pandemic as people shunned the gyms to work out at home. But shares are now down 94% in the last 5 years.

Peloton is a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stock. Earnings are expected to rise 123% this year with positive earnings of $0.07. It lost $0.30 a share last year.

Should Peloton be on your watch list in 2025 or is this a trap?

2. Shopify Inc. ( SHOP )

Shopify was another big winner during the pandemic, putting together a streak of earnings beats and strong double-digit sales gains. But earnings fell 93.8% in 2022 and the stock fell too.

In 2025, however, Shopify has turned it around. Earnings are expected to rise 11.5% in 2025 and another 21% in 2026. Shares of Shopify are up 52.4% year-to-date and are testing the 2021 highs.

Shopify trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 114. A P/E over 20 is considered expensive.

Should growth investors be taking a second look at Shopify in 2025?

3. Zoom Communications, Inc. ( ZM )

Zoom shares took off in the pandemic when people were forced to work from home.

Shares of Zoom peaked in 2021. It is down 83.3% over the last 5 years and has only gained 1.4% in 2025.

Yet Zoom is cheap. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.7. A P/E ratio under 15 usually indicates value. Earnings are expected to rise 5.2% in fiscal 2026 and 1% in fiscal 2027.

Should Zoom be on the radar of value investors in 2025?

What Else Should You Know About the Pandemic Winners?

Tracey talks about two more pandemic winning stocks on the podcast. Tune in to find out which stocks these are.

