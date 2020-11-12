World Markets

Pandemic sends Emirates to half-year loss for first time over 30 years

Contributor
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Emirates airline said on Thursday it lost $3.4 billion in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus crisis, handing its holding company a half-year loss for the first time in over thirty years.

The airline, which temporarily suspended operations this year, saw revenue fall 75% to $3.2 billion.

