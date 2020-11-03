Pandemic second wave weighs on inflation outlook: ECB's Knot

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's emergency bond buying scheme is a temporary tool but Europe is still in an emergency situation and the outlook is actually darkening as the pandemic spreads, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday.

"It’s of course clear that recent developments have not been good," Knot, the Dutch central bank chief said. "We have a second wave, it will weigh on the economic outlook, it will weigh on the price stability outlook."

The ECB has made clear it will ease policy in December but the detail of its measures are still open for discussion.

