Pandemic second wave weighs on inflation outlook: ECB's Knot

Contributor
Balazs Koranyi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

The European Central Bank's emergency bond buying scheme is a temporary tool but Europe is still in an emergency situation and the outlook is actually darkening as the pandemic spreads, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday.

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's emergency bond buying scheme is a temporary tool but Europe is still in an emergency situation and the outlook is actually darkening as the pandemic spreads, ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday.

"It’s of course clear that recent developments have not been good," Knot, the Dutch central bank chief said. "We have a second wave, it will weigh on the economic outlook, it will weigh on the price stability outlook."

The ECB has made clear it will ease policy in December but the detail of its measures are still open for discussion.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 623; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More