Pandemic Remodeling Boom Looming? Cash-Out Refinancing Hits 13-Year High

Many homeowners are in the money, and they’re dipping into it, as residential real estate values skyrocket and cash-out refinances balloon. Home values swelled by 6.95% in September, the fastest rate since May 2014, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index.

Largely due to strained housing supply and increased demand driven by extremely low mortgage rates, some 16.7 million residential properties were considered equity-rich in the third quarter of 2020—about one out of every four homes, according to ATTOM Data Solutions, a real-estate data firm. Owners of homes that fit this definition hold 50% or more equity in their properties.

Low rates aren’t just lighting a match under homebuyers. Homeowners who want to save money are lining up to refinance as rates hit rock bottom. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 2.71% this week, the lowest rate ever recorded, according to Freddie Mac. Cash-out refinancing has also boomed, as borrowers want to tap their equity without selling their homes.

“In addition to lowering payments, many homeowners are taking the opportunity to extract equity through a cash-out refinance,” says Len Kiefer, deputy chief economist at Freddie Mac. “In the third quarter of 2020 U.S. homeowners cashed out $39 billion of equity, the highest level since the fourth quarter of 2007.”

Home Improvement Projects Are on the Rise

Remodeling activity has been steadily falling since the first quarter of 2019, according to the latest Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA) report by the Remodeling Futures Program at the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University. But that may be about to change.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March, home improvement projects took a big hit, with the annual growth rate at 2.1%, falling from 3.3% the previous quarter. Now, Harvard researchers predict that the annual growth in renovation and repair spending will rise to 4.1% by the first quarter of 2021, which would mean a jump in spending from $332 billion currently to $337 billion by the end of 2021.

“The remodeling market is bouncing back from the initial shocks caused by the pandemic, as homeowners continue to spend significant time in their homes and are adapting it for work, school and leisure,” says Chris Herbert, managing director of the Joint Center for Housing Studies. “The surge in DIY and small-project activity is lifting the remodeling market, but it remains to be seen if the strong sales market this summer translates into larger improvements that would drive even stronger growth in the coming quarters.”

Hardware stores, garden centers and building materials suppliers had a year-over-year sales increase of 13.2%, the second largest increase in all sales categories, according to an October U.S. Census Bureau report.

This uptick in remodeling activity also can be seen in increased search volumes for contractors, handyman services, home repairs and other home improvement-related topics. About 70% of home projects begin with Google searches, says Max Anderson, lead economist for Porch.com, an online marketplace that pairs homeowners with contractors.

When the pandemic hit, search volumes on these topics decreased by about 40% overall. Repair-driven services, such as plumbers, only fell by about 10%, but deferrable projects, like kitchen remodels, took a 70% nosedive. But by June, search volumes were exceeding normal levels, spiking by about 40% year-over-year from June to July.

“Usually, with black swan events, normal activities might get moved around, but on an annual basis things don’t change that much. Beyond this moving around in home improvement search volume, we’ve also seen a sustained lift of 10% to 15% overall, which is true growth,” Anderson says.

Some Borrowers Are Tapping Equity to Create Their Dream Homes

As homeowners spend more time in their houses, there’s an increased demand for space and comfort. In-home classrooms and offices are on the rise, and so is the desire for more usable outdoor space. Rather than sell their home and jump into an overheated market in search of a bigger and better place, some homeowners are transforming their existing homes.

In November, cash-out refinances were up by 58% from six months earlier at Better.com, an online mortgage lending company. This could mean that even more homeowners are considering home improvements and larger investments, says Zoey Cigar-Hodge, mortgage expert at Better.com.

“Homeowners are financing projects with cash-out refi funds. Due to the pandemic, everyone is home and most people are critiquing everything their home lacks and dreaming of everything their home could be,” Cigar-Hodge says. “They are now looking to take advantage of the low-rate market and make their home comfortable for year-round use.”

The refinance activity isn’t limited to conventional mortgages. VA refinance loans were up by 241% in 2020 compared to 2019. For some veteran homeowners, this was an opportunity to lock in a lower rate and tap into home equity to make home improvements or pay down debt—which are the two most popular uses for the money from cash-out refinancing, says Chris Birk, vice president of mortgage insight and director of education at Veterans United Home Loans.

Birk says that deciding whether to sell and get a more suitable home versus using equity to improve an existing home depends on the borrower’s goals, their long-term plans and their unique situation.

“With tight inventories and home prices at record highs in many markets, now is still a remarkable time to sell for homeowners who are prepared for that next property,” Birk says. “Some veterans are using their home equity to make improvements that are likely to add value and boost resale value in the coming years. Others have decided to make upgrades to homes they plan to live in for the long haul.”

Although average mortgage rates are well below 3%, rates for refinancing are often slightly higher, Birk says. Borrowers should keep in mind that the rate you qualify for is largely determined by the lender, the loan type and the borrower’s credit profile.

Borrowers should get loan estimates from multiple lenders and carefully compare rates, costs and fees to ensure they’re getting the best deal possible.

