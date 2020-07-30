Pandemic pushes Lloyds Bank into the red as bad debt fears rise

By Iain Withers and Sinead Cruise

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L swung to a rare pretax loss in the first half of 2020, after setting aside a bigger than expected 2.4 billion pounds ($3.1 billion) second quarter provision to cover a potential hike in bad loans due to the coronavirus.

The quarterly provision for loan losses compared to a 1.5 billion pound forecast, according to an average of analyst estimates compiled by Britain's biggest domestic bank.

The fresh charge pushed Lloyds' provisions for the first half to 3.8 billion pounds, resulting in a pretax loss of 602 million pounds.

The bank, seen as a bellwether for the wider economy, said it had adopted a gloomier outlook and estimated the impact of lockdown measures was "much larger" than previously forecast.

Lloyds said it had lent more than 9 billion pounds to businesses and granted more than 1.1 million payment holidays to consumers hit by the pandemic, but its support of the economy would come at a cost to the group.

The lender is searching for a new CEO to help steer it through the economic fallout from the pandemic, after António Horta-Osório said earlier this month he would step down by next year after a decade leading the bank.

Major banks across Europe have been counting the cost of likely bad loans due to the pandemic this week, with Spain's BBVA BBVA.MC also setting aside extra provisions on Thursday.

Lloyds' domestic rival Barclays BARC.L booked a higher than expected 1.6 billion pound provision on Wednesday, while a big charge at Spain's Santander SAN.MC dragged it to a record quarterly loss.

Lloyds' loss compared with pretax profits of 2.9 billion pounds last year. The bank posted a statutory post-tax profit of 19 million pounds, largely due to tax credits earned on some of its most valuable assets.

Its net interest margin - a key measure of lending profitability - sunk by 20 basis points to 2.59% in the three months to end-June, as interest rates hover just above zero and demand for loans and mortgages wilts.

