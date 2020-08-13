Pandemic pushes holiday company TUI to 1.1 bln euro loss

Adds detail, background

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - TUI TUIT.LTUIGn.DE, the world's largest tourism company, sunk to a 1.1 billion euro loss in its third quarter as the pandemic stopped holidays, and said it was making progress with cost cuts needed to help it withstand the crisis.

The company, which resumed holidays again in mid-June and said demand had returned, secured a second credit line from the German government on Wednesday, helping bolster its strained finances after COVID-19 wiped out revenues for three months.

Liquidity now stood at 2.4 billion euros, TUI said, which gave it confidence it could make it through to 2021 as the pandemic continues to hurt travel, and as it approaches the quieter winter season when holiday companies are loss-making.

TUI's underlying EBIT loss of 1.1 billion euros for the three months to June 30 compared to the 102.3 million euros it made in the same period last year.

The group said it could not provide a forecast for the year as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc. Hopes for a strong summer recovery were dashed by new restrictions brought in by Britain on travel to Spain, meaning more holiday cancellations.

Preparing for a smaller tourism market, TUI said it needed to cut its cost base by more than 300 million euros per year and that it had made progress by planning to downsize the fleet at its German airline TUI fly, restructuring its French business and closing 166 shops in Britain.

Looking to 2021, TUI said that the summer period looked promising with bookings up 145%.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Paul Sandle and James Davey)

