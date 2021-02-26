Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to a 4.4 bln euro loss in 2020

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG ICAG.L posted a loss of 4.37 billion euros ($5.31 billion) for 2020 after a year of minimal flying in the pandemic when it has burnt through cash, and it warned it could not give guidance due to the ongoing travel slump.

IAG's 2020 operating loss before exceptional items was slightly better than a consensus forecast for a 4.45 billion euros loss, after it sunk to a 1.165 billion euro loss in the October-December quarter.

($1 = 0.8230 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)

