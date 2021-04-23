Pandemic pressures accelerate bond tech take-up

By Ed Clark, Robert Hogg, Alex Chambers

LONDON, Apr 23 (IFR) - The primary bond market is embracing technology with growing eagerness following the shift in working patterns seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a stream of new announcements and milestones reached in recent weeks.

Technology providers are aiming to streamline documentation, bookbuilding and all parts of the new-issue process.

The highly manual and iterative process of bond issuance has been the target of tech start-ups and established market infrastructure firms for years, but as the vast majority of market participants were sent home during 2020, the need for improvement became stark.

“Analogue” is how several bankers described large parts of their job. “You still print a piece of paper, you attest the deal is a bond, you stick it into a vault,” said one.

Swapping rafts of emails and documents, and attempting to arrange meetings, especially when working from home, all takes time. Having a single portal or platform where the participants in a transaction can collaboratively make changes is a tool which has the potential to significantly streamline workflow.

“It means that I don’t need to lean over my shoulder to see what needs to happen because I am not doing it in Microsoft Word, I am doing it on a platform and it's already crystallised and rule spaced,” said Raja Palaniappan, chief executive of Origin Markets, which provides a number of issuance tools, including documentation.

Through the pandemic, large parts of jobs were purely administrative.

“Rather than [technology] being a cool side project, it’s turned into a documentation, collaboration problem we need to solve,” said Palaniappan.

And bankers agree.

“There are parts of our jobs, especially looking at what some of my colleagues do, where I think ‘I am really glad I am not having to do that’,” said a second banker. “Some very manual processes.”

Documentation is one of the key areas targeted by technology platforms and this month the second benchmark issue – a Credit Agricole €1bn 0.375% April 2028 – was executed using Origin’s documentation technology.

And in March, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), IFR’s parent company, issued nearly US$7bn-equivalent of bonds over three currencies and nine tranches, using its LSEG Flow documentation platform – a single portal created in partnership with Nivaura through which lawyers, bankers and issuers can draft, check and finalise documents.

"The LSEG transaction really proved that the tech works robustly in the context of a very complex deal, with the issuer, banks, paying agent and two different counsel all using the platform,” said Darko Hajdukovic, head of product and investment funds for LSEG.

Bookbuilding better

Documentation is not the only area seeing innovation. The bookbuilding process is also the target of streamlining projects, potentially the most prominent of which is being led by the banks themselves.

“For syndicate, the real advances are in bookbuilding,” said a third banker. “With the rollout of DirectBooks, by the end of this year, most investors will be leaving orders directly in this system. At the moment some of them use Ipreo, but that platform has failed to gain critical mass across banks and investors.”

DirectBooks allows underwriters to set up new deals, communicate terms with other syndicate members, control allocation dissemination and deliver real-time deal announcements.

It was created by nine global banks – Bank of America, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.

This week it reached the next stage of its development, expanding its offering to include euro and sterling investment-grade issuance in addition to US dollars. The platform is looking to expand into high-yield and emerging market trades later this year.

Other platforms are looking to take a more centralised role within the issue process. Finsmart this month announced DealPro.

For underwriters, DealPro is intended to be the primary deal hub and the centralised digital communication channel with their clients. Issuers will use it as a one-stop-shop for managing transactions. For investors, DealPro will provide secure engagement and communication through an integrated platform.

"We are initially focusing on deal execution as there is significant value to be added there, but we want to go beyond,” said Sotiris Manderis, founder and chief executive of Finsmart.

“For the banks, automation of the execution process means cost efficiency, reduced operational risk and improving the usage of resources; these are all the key components banks are looking into at present.”

High fragmentation

The slew of recent announcements from an array of platforms underscore how far the market has come in its acceptance that there is a need to change the way it operates.

According to ICMA's chief executive Martin Scheck, there are 36 different applications that can be used at different stages in the debt issuance process, which is a 50% increase on two years ago. All are targeting syndication, improving workflow and communication.

Is there a danger that fragmentation in the market will slow advancement?

In the parts of the chain where there are clear "network effects", such as bookbuilding, multiple platforms could potentially weigh on the process, or simply not be feasible, suggesting in some areas one dominant provider will emerge.

“Where the idea of fragmentation gets interesting is when you look at a particular stage of the process and you see there are a number of companies all trying to do the same thing,” said Palaniappan.

“I think competition is a good thing, it encourages the whole fintech industry to level up its offerings and ultimately customers are going to get a better product out of that.”

(Reporting by Edward Clark, editing by Helene Durand)

