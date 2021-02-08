US Markets
Pandemic plays into toymaker Hasbro's hands with strong gaming demand

Praveen Paramasivam
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc HAS.O beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by demand for the toymaker's board games and "Magic: The Gathering" collectible cards from families seeking entertainment during the pandemic-hit holiday season.

Shares of the Monopoly board games maker gained 3% in premarket trading.

Parents have been spending more on toys and board games to keep their children occupied due to limited vacation options and as U.S. schools hold classes online, boosting sales for Hasbro and rival Mattel Inc MAT.O during the crucial holiday period.

Revenue from Hasbro's gaming unit, which includes brands such as "Jenga," "Scrabble," and "Dungeons & Dragons," rose 21% in the fourth quarter.

The Play-Doh maker's net revenue rose to $1.72 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27, from $1.43 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.69 billion, according to a Refinitiv IBES estimate.

However, net earnings attributable to Hasbro fell to $105.2 million, or 76 cents per share, from $267.3 million, or $2.01 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

