By Brett Owens

aEURoeBrett, I didnaEURtmt sell (insert dividend stock here) in March. Should I hold my nose and sell now?aEUR

If you sat on your hands during the March drop and subsequent bounce, youaEURtmre not alone. Many of your fellow income investors are still holding on to positions that they know they should probably sell, but havenaEURtmt yet. (I know this because IaEURtmve heard this question from a number of you!)

Well, hereaEURtms the question I would ask you about the position:

aEURoeIs the business going to rebound to pre-pandemic levels any time soon?aEUR

If the answer is aEURoenoaEUR then why would you not sell the stock? This is the time to realign your portfolio with positions that will profit in this suddenly aEURoedistanced and remoteaEUR world that we inhabit. Plus, we have a nice little rally to sell into.

But wait, didnaEURtmt we just receive good news about a potential vaccine on Monday? We did, and itaEURtms great to hear. However, the writing is on the wall for some business models. They are stuck in 2019, and the world has moved on.

WeaEURtmre roughly two months into our aEURoeglobal quarantine.aEUR Productivity experts say that it only takes about three weeks to develop and solidify a habit. (In my experience, this is about right.) Which means any quarantine quirks weaEURtmve developed are probably here to stay.

ThataEURtms not necessarily a bad thing. For example, many of us have learned that it is possible to maintain a good level of physical fitness without visiting a brick-and-mortar gym. Whether youaEURtmre walking more, taking Zoom classes or simply dusting off that Peloton (PTON) bike, these are good personal habits.

They are, however, probably tough business news for regular olaEURtm gyms. PelotonaEURtms gain will likely be big box gymaEURtms membership strain.

The Pandemic Reshuffled the Deck



This is the type of critical questioning we must apply to every stock we consider. ItaEURtms why I believe itaEURtms too early to consider re-purchasing a commercial lender such as Ladder Capital (LADR). The firmaEURtms cash flow (and, hence, dividend safety) is more or less completely outside of its control right now. As businesses go out of business, they are going to miss their rent payments. ThereaEURtms not much management can do about that.

There are many firms that became immediately irrelevant between February and now. It wasnaEURtmt necessarily their fault. However, the new deck has been dealt and we need to take responsibility for our dividend hands.

What about the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)? It is dirt-cheap at the moment.

RQI is indeed incredibly cheap, trading at a 15% discount to its net asset value (NAV). Since its portfolio is a collection of blue-chip REITs, it means we can buy the portfolio for 85 cents on the dollar through RQI.

But real estate gets tricky when rentier (French for aEURoelandlordsaEUR) stock go bipolar. REITs took it on the chin when April 1, 2020 (and since, May 1) ticked over on the calendars and many rent payments were deferred. This is bad for REITs, which depend on these rents for their cash flows.

But not all rentiers are in dire straits. Retail landlords are, but weaEURtmve been avoiding them for years, knowing that the e-commerce trend was not their friend. Consider, for example, a stock (and Hidden Yields favorite) like American Tower (AMT) instead.

American Tower owns cell phone towers. As you can imagine, these are in hot demand with Americans sitting at home, staring at their phones and desperate for any online article, video or social media post to entertain them.

AMT has kept on humming while mall landlords such as Simon Property Group (SPG) have fallen and not gotten up:

Same aEURoeAsset ClassaEUR But Wildly Different Returns (YTD)



RQI has a great track record, but the world economy is hitting a giant RESET button right now. And I just donaEURtmt trust anyone else to pick the winners and avoid the losers (there are too many losers!).

SoaEUR

