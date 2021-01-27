Pandemic hits tissue maker Essity less than expected in Q4

Refiles to fix typo in headline

Sales down less than expected as demand from retailers grows

Proposes dividend of 6.75 SEK/share for 2020, up 8% from 2019

STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hygiene products maker Essity ESSITYb.ST reported on Wednesday a smaller than expected drop in fourth-quarter operating profit as higher sales to retailers partly made up for lower demand from other businesses amid the pandemic.

Quarterly operating earnings fell 8% from a year earlier to 4.19 billion crowns ($504.6 million). Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average predicted an operating profit of 4.07 billion crowns.

Sales fell 8% to 31.0 billion crowns against a forecast 30.3 billion, with like-for-like sales down 0.5%.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns and restrictions had a negative effect on Essity’s sales which mainly impacted Professional Hygiene and Medical Solutions," Essity said in a statement.

The rival of Procter & Gamble PG.N and Kimberly-Clark KMB.N said its board proposed a dividend of 6.75 crowns per share for 2020, up 8% from the dividend paid for 2019.

Essity is the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue, toilet paper and handkerchiefs, and the global leader in hygiene products for businesses.

($1 = 8.3033 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.