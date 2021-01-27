Pandemic hits tissue maker Essity less than expected in Q4
Sales down less than expected as demand from retailers grows
Proposes dividend of 6.75 SEK/share for 2020, up 8% from 2019
STOCKHOLM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hygiene products maker Essity ESSITYb.ST reported on Wednesday a smaller than expected drop in fourth-quarter operating profit as higher sales to retailers partly made up for lower demand from other businesses amid the pandemic.
Quarterly operating earnings fell 8% from a year earlier to 4.19 billion crowns ($504.6 million). Four analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average predicted an operating profit of 4.07 billion crowns.
Sales fell 8% to 31.0 billion crowns against a forecast 30.3 billion, with like-for-like sales down 0.5%.
"The COVID-19 pandemic and related lockdowns and restrictions had a negative effect on Essity’s sales which mainly impacted Professional Hygiene and Medical Solutions," Essity said in a statement.
The rival of Procter & Gamble PG.N and Kimberly-Clark KMB.N said its board proposed a dividend of 6.75 crowns per share for 2020, up 8% from the dividend paid for 2019.
Essity is the world's second-biggest maker of consumer tissue, toilet paper and handkerchiefs, and the global leader in hygiene products for businesses.
($1 = 8.3033 Swedish crowns)
