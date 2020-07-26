Pandemic hit to Japan's Q1 business spending worse than first thought

By Daniel Leussink

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japan's companies spent less than initially estimated in the first quarter of the year, revised data showed on Monday, suggesting the coronavirus pandemic's hit to the economy was deeper than first thought.

Capital expenditure rose just 0.1% in January-March from the same period a year earlier, government data showed, much lower than the preliminary reading of 4.3% growth reported last month.

The weaker data, which is used to calculate revised gross domestic figures (GDP) due next Monday, signalled the world's third-largest economy shrank at a faster pace than initially estimated in the first quarter, said analysts.

"There's no mistake that there will be a downward revision (of GDP)," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"Demand conditions are likely to remain depressed for a longer time. Overall capital spending will likely remain weak as there are moves to stop investments to achieve labour savings," he said.

The government reported the second preliminary GDP data last month based on a MOF survey which had to be revised as the ministry could not collect sufficient data for the preliminary capex figures due to coronavirus disruptions.

The government will announce further revisions to the first-quarter GDP figures on Aug. 3 reflecting the revised capital spending data. Japan's economy shrank a revised 2.2% in the first quarter and remains on course for a much deeper slump in April-June.

Manufacturers' spending shrank by 5.3% in January-March from the same period a year earlier, compared with an initial estimate of a 0.6% increase, while non-manufacturing spending rose 2.9%, down from 6.2% seen originally.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, capital expenditure rose 3.6% quarter-on-quarter, also lower than an originally-estimated 6.7% increase.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Sam Holmes)

