Pandemic Expands Estimate Time to Achieve Gender Pay Equity by 36 Years

The long-term effects of the pandemic are still being calculated in a number of fields, but when it comes to how it will impact the fight for pay and representational equity among men and women, the damage is extensive.

The World Economic Forum’s 2021 Global Gender Gap Report finds that the pandemic could extend the time it takes to bridge the gender gap by an entire generation. Pre-pandemic, the WEF had estimated it would take a staggering 100 years to achieve gender parity. Now, it says, that estimate is 136 years.

Worse: That’s an overall estimate. In some fields, the time to reach gender parity is considerably more. The gender gap in Economic Participation and Opportunity, for instance, will take nearly 268 years to close. And achieving gender parity in politics will take 145.5 years. (Women represent only 26.1% of the 35,500 parliament seats looked at among the 156 countries covered by the index - and just 22.6% of over 3,400 ministers worldwide. In 81 countries, there has never been a woman head of state.)

In other areas, though, the gender gap is almost closed. Education, for example, will achieve parity in an estimated 14 years.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has raised new barriers to building inclusive and prosperous economies and societies,” said Saadia Zahidi, managing director of the WEF. “We hope that this report will serve as a call to action to leaders to embed gender parity as a central goal of our policies and practices to manage the post-pandemic recovery, to the benefit of our economies and our societies.”

If the timeline ramifications are disturbing, the short-term realities are even more so. A new research report from Lean In and SurveyMonkey found 49% of Latinas and 51% of Black women have struggled to pay things like rent and childcare over the past year. There’s no safety net for those women, either. Half have less than $300 in savings, Lean In reports (up from one-third at that dire point pre-COVID-19).

The pandemic has been especially hard on minority women. More than 20% of Latinas and Black women say the pandemic has had a "devastating" impact on their finances. Only 9% of white men used this term - and just 12% of white women. As a result, just under half of the Latinas and Black women Lean In and Survey Monkey spoke with said they did not feel they could afford to take time off in an emergency – and had gone to work even when they were sick or did not have childcare.

“These are systemic problems, and they require systemic solutions,” said Lean In in a blog post.

Women have lost jobs at a higher rate than men during the pandemic. The International Labor Organization found that 5% of women were laid off, versus 3.9% of men. Data on LinkedIn shows women are being hired back at a slower rate in many industries, as the economy begins to recover. And they’re less likely to be hired for leadership roles, which reverses up to two years’ progress.

“Women aren’t well represented in the majority of fast-growing roles, which means we are storing up even bigger gender representation problems as we emerge from the pandemic,” said Sue Duke, head of global public policy, at LinkedIn. “These roles play a significant part in shaping all aspects of technology and how it is deployed in the world. We simply have to have women’s voices and perspectives represented at this foundational stage, especially as digitization is accelerating.”

While the news is certainly concerning, there is some improvement taking place, notes the WEF. North America (both the U.S. and Canada) is the most improved region in the world – and closing the gender gap in this region will take 61.5 years, rather than over a century. And Western Europe, already the best-performing region, improved, and will now take 52.1 years to close the gap. (South Asia will take the longest, per the WEF.)

And five countries – Lithuania, Serbia, Timor-Leste, Togo and United Arab Emirates – all narrowed their gender gaps by at least 4.4% or more in the past year.

Even with that progress, though, WEF officials stress complacency is dangerous.

“Now, more than ever, it is crucial to focus leadership attention, commit to firm targets and mobilize resources,” said Zahidi. “This is the moment to embed gender parity by design into the recovery."

