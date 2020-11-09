US Markets

Pandemic e-commerce boost lifts Magazine Luiza's profits 70% in Q3

Aluisio Alves Reuters
SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazil retailer Magazine Luiza MGLU3.SA on Monday reported an adjusted profit of 216 million reais ($40.15 million) in the third quarter, 70% higher than a year ago and lifted by e-commerce sales that surged amid the coronavirus quarantines.

E-commerce revenue rose almost 150% to 8.3 billion reais in the quarter, the company said, representing more than two-thirds of all company sales in the quarter.

In the last few months, Magazine Luiza has purchased six e-commerce startups, which the company now believes will help dilute the fixed costs of selling products online, it said.

