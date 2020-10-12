World Markets

Pandemic can be overcome quickly with right tools - WHO

Contributor
Marc Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The global COVID-19 pandemic can be overcome quickly if countries use the right tools, the head of the World Health Organisation said on Monday, but warned that if those tools were not used it would remain for a long time.

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The global COVID-19 pandemic can be overcome quickly if countries use the right tools, the head of the World Health Organisation said on Monday, but warned that if those tools were not used it would remain for a long time.

"If we use the tools we have at hand properly, we can end it soon," WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during the Financial Times' online Africa summit, adding a vaccine was expected late 2020 or early next year.

"If we don't use the tools we have at hand properly, then it could linger with us, it could stay with us for a very long period," he said.

(Reporting by Marc Jones Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular