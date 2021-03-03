Pandemic Brings Spike In Theft Of Cars And Catalytic Converters

You can add “more stolen cars” to your retrospective list of things that went wrong in 2020. A preliminary analysis by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) shows that car theft increased by 9.2% in 2020, reversing a two-year decline of vehicle thefts. There were 873,080 stolen cars in 2020 compared to 799,644 thefts in 2019.

Every month in 2020 saw an increase in car thefts compared to 2019. Each month from June 2020 through December 2020 had a double-digit increase compared to the previous year. The spike in car thefts in 2020 will mark the most car thefts in a single year in the past decade by a significant margin, according to NICB president and CEO David Glawe. He says the cause of the spike will require a thorough intelligence assessment.

“Considerations such as the pandemic, economic downturn, loss of juvenile outreach programs and public budgetary and resource limitations are likely contributing factors,” Glawe says.

He adds that complacent car owners could also lead to more opportunities for theft. Thieves may look for cars parked in the same spot or where owners are not taking proper precautions to secure their vehicles.

The NICB recommends a four-layer approach to reduce your risk of car theft:

Common sense. Remove the keys from the ignition, lock all doors and windows, and park in well-lit areas.

Remove the keys from the ignition, lock all doors and windows, and park in well-lit areas. Warning devices. If your car is not equipped with an audible alarm, you can buy an aftermarket alarm.

If your car is not equipped with an audible alarm, you can buy an aftermarket alarm. Visual deterrents. You can use visual devices such as brake locks, column collars and steering wheel locks.

You can use visual devices such as brake locks, column collars and steering wheel locks. Immobilizing devices. Devices such as smart keys, fuse cut-offs, kill switches, wireless ignition authentication, and starter, ignition and fuel pump disablers can help prevent thieves from bypassing the ignition and hot-wiring a car.

Devices such as smart keys, fuse cut-offs, kill switches, wireless ignition authentication, and starter, ignition and fuel pump disablers can help prevent thieves from bypassing the ignition and hot-wiring a car. Tracking devices. These devices use GPS and wireless technology to remotely monitor your vehicle. If the car is moved, the system will alert you and can be effective in helping law enforcement recover your stolen car.

Theft of Catalytic Converters Spikes Across the Country

Catalytic converters have been required in all gasoline cars and trucks in the U.S. since 1975. They are part of a car’s exhaust system and help reduce toxic emissions and pollutants. Catalytic converters also contain precious metals—palladium, platinum and rhodium—that are currently commanding a hefty price on the black market.

Nationwide, there are reports of catalytic converter thefts on the rise. For example, police departments in cities such as Dallas, Honolulu, Missoula, Montana, Orlando, Rochester, New York, and San Francisco have all reported a spike in catalytic converter theft in 2021. The Oceanside Police Department expects catalytic converter thefts to increase by 30% in the next two years in San Diego County.

The Philadelphia Police Department has reported an increase in theft of catalytic converters from hybrid cars. This is most likely because hybrids process less exhaust, which can result in less contamination than standard converters and command a higher value on the black market.

While a thief can score a few hundred bucks per catalytic converter, it could cost around $2,000 to repair a car if yours is stolen. Here are some tips to reduce the risk of catalytic converter theft:

Park in a garage or a well-lit area

Park near high-traffic areas or near building entrances

Have your catalytic converter welded to your car

Have your vehicle identification number (VIN) engraved on your catalytic converter

Purchase a catalytic converter security device such as a “cat strap” or “cat clamp”

Calibrate your car alarm or security system to detect vibration

Set up cameras where you park

Car Insurance for Stolen Cars and Catalytic Converters

If you don’t have the right type of car insurance, you could be stuck paying out-of-pocket to replace your car if it is stolen, or repairs if a thief makes off with your catalytic converter. Fortunately, there is an insurance type that pays for these problems.

Comprehensive car insurance covers theft-related problems, including stolen cars and stolen car parts (like a catalytic converter). The average national cost for comprehensive insurance is about $160 per year, according to the latest data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

If your car or its parts are stolen and you have comprehensive coverage, your insurance company will pay to replace or repair the car. You’ll be responsible for your deductible, which is the amount you’ll pay out-of-pocket for an insurance claim. For example, if you have a $500 deductible and it costs $2,000 to replace your catalytic converter, the insurance payment would be $1,500.

Even if the thief is unsuccessful, comprehensive insurance still kicks in. For example, if a thief damages your door in an attempted break-in, comprehensive insurance will pay for repairs.

Here’s what to do if your car is broken into.

