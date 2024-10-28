News & Insights

Pancontinental Energy Set for AGM with Key Resolutions

October 28, 2024 — 05:51 pm EDT

Pancontinental Energy NL (AU:PCL) has released an update.

Pancontinental Energy NL has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 29, 2024, at The Park Centre in West Perth. Key items on the agenda include the review of the company’s financial statements, the adoption of the remuneration report, and the re-election of director Vesna Petrovic. Shareholders will also vote on a special resolution to approve a 7.1A mandate, allowing the issuance of equity securities up to 10% of the company’s issued capital.

