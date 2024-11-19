News & Insights

Pancontinental Energy Halts Trading Ahead of Major Announcement

November 19, 2024 — 06:59 pm EST

Pancontinental Energy NL (AU:PCL) has released an update.

Pancontinental Energy NL has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an important announcement related to a Seismic Licence with Woodside. This move aims to ensure an orderly market and manage disclosure obligations. The halt will remain until normal trading resumes or the announcement is made public.

