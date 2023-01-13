Panbela Therapeutics Down 11%

(RTTNews) - Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced 1-for-40 reverse stock split, effective today.

The clinical-stage company has said on Thursday that its common stock will trade on a post-split basis today.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to increase the market price per share of the company's common stock to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Currently, PBLA is at $3.34, down 11.07 percent from the previous close of $3.75 on a volume of 221,198.

