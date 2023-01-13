Markets
PBLA

Panbela Therapeutics Down 11%

January 13, 2023 — 10:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (PBLA) shares are sliding more than 11 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced 1-for-40 reverse stock split, effective today.

The clinical-stage company has said on Thursday that its common stock will trade on a post-split basis today.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to increase the market price per share of the company's common stock to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The reverse stock split is primarily intended to increase the market price per share of the company's common stock to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Currently, PBLA is at $3.34, down 11.07 percent from the previous close of $3.75 on a volume of 221,198.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.