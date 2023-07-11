Panbela (PBLA) Up 11% on Update From Pancreatic Cancer Study

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (“DSMB”) of its late-stage study of ivospemin (SBP-101) in the treatment of pancreatic cancer has completed its pre-specified review of safety data for treated patients in the study.

Ivospemin, one of Panbela’s lead assets, is a polyamine metabolic inhibitor. It is currently being studied in a phase III ASPIRE study for patients with untreated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Per the DSMB’s recommendation, the study can reportedly be continued without any modifications. This recommendation was made as no safety concerns were identified upon the treatment of patients with ivospemin in the ongoing ASPIRE study.

The stock of the company surged about 11% on Monday in response to the DMSB’s positive recommendation. Year to date, shares of Panbela have plunged by 97.3% compared with the industry’s 10.6% decline.



The phase III ASPIRE study is evaluating ivospemin in combination with gemcitabine and nab-Paclitaxel in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The current standard of care (SOC) for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma is the combination therapy of gemcitabine and nab-Paclitaxel.

Per the company, ivospemin has shown signs of tumor growth inhibition in studies of metastatic pancreatic cancer patients, witnessing a median overall survival of 14.6 months and an objective response rate of 48%. Both these figures exceed the results observed upon treatment with the current SOC therapy. Thus, observations suggest potential complementary activity upon treatment with ivospemin, in combination with the FDA-approved SOC chemotherapy regimen.

Additionally, data evaluated from clinical studies have shown that ivospemin treatment does not cause adverse events that are coherent with chemotherapy. Such adverse events related to chemotherapy are exacerbation of bone marrow suppression and peripheral neuropathy.

PBLA is now focused on enrolling patients in the study and completing site initiations. Interim analysis data from the study is anticipated in early 2024.

Apart from ivospemin, the company has another lead asset, flynpovi, which is being developed for the treatment of familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP). Flynpovi is a combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac which inhibits polyamine synthesis and increases polyamine export and catabolism.

Panbela’s third candidate, CPP-1X, is currently being developed for several indications, including prevention of gastric cancer, treatment of neuroblastoma and recent-onset type I diabetes.

