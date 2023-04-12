Panbela (PBLA) Regains Flynpovi Rights to Treat FAP

Panbela Therapeutics PBLA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, gained almost 37.5% in pre-market hours on Apr 12. This occurred after the company regained its rights to develop and commercialize Flynpovi — a combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac to treat patients with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) — in North America.

The announcement came after the termination of the licensing agreement between Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals and One-Two Therapeutics Assets Limited.

FAP is a rare genetic condition that causes the development of numerous polyps in the colon and rectum, leading to an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Flynpovi has shown promising results in clinical studies, with a 100% risk reduction in the need for surgery in patients with intact lower gastrointestinal anatomy compared to CPP-1X or sulindac alone.

Since there are currently no approved drug therapies for the treatment of FAP, Flynpovi has become a potentially life-changing therapeutic option for patients with this rare genetic disease.

Shares of Panbela have plunged 99.4% in the past year compared with the industry's 15% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With its regained rights to Flynpovi in North America, PBLA is now poised to take the lead in designing the global trial protocol. It is also responsible for presenting the protocol to the Federal Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency for agreement on the registration pathway.

The new registration trial will focus on FAP patients with intact lower gastrointestinal anatomy. It will also build upon the positive results from the FAP-310 trial, which showed compelling evidence for product approval.

Panbela's pipeline includes assets in clinical trials for FAP, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer prevention and ovarian cancer. The company is committed to bringing innovative treatments for urgent unmet medical needs, and Flynpovi has the potential to make a meaningful difference for FAP patients globally. PBLA’s lead candidates include Ivospemin (SBP-101) and Flynpovi.

Flynpovi has received Fast Track designation in the United States, and Orphan Drug designation status for FAP in Europe and the United States.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Panbela Therapeutics Inc. Quote

