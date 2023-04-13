Panbela (PBLA) Enrolls First Patient for Type 1 Diabetes Drug

Panbela Therapeutics PBLA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, gained almost 29.3% on Apr 12 after the company announced that it enrolled the first patient in phase II clinical study to evaluate CPP-1X-T (Eflornithine tablets) for recent-onset type 1 diabetes.

The study is titled "TArgeting Type 1 Diabetes Using POLyamines (TADPOL)” and is a double-blind, placebo-controlled study that will evaluate the efficacy of CPP-1X-T in patients with recent-onset type 1 diabetes at approximately six academic medical centers in the United States. It aims to assess the effectiveness of CPP-1X-T in improving beta cell function, targeting the beta cell directly via effects on the immune system.

The TADPOL study is led by the Indiana University School of Medicine researchers and funded by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

In the United States, 1.45 million people live with type 1 diabetes, with $16 billion in T1D-associated healthcare expenditure and lost income annually. The potential success of CPP-1X-T in clinical studies could provide significant relief to this patient population and reduce healthcare expenditures.

Panbela’s surge was also due to the recently regained rights to develop and commercialize Flynpovi — a combination of CPP-1X (eflornithine) and sulindac to treat patients with familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) — in North America.

The company's pipeline includes assets in clinical trials for FAP, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer prevention and ovarian cancer. Panbela is committed to bringing innovative treatments for urgent unmet medical needs and Flynpovi has the potential to make a meaningful difference for FAP patients globally. PBLA's lead candidates include Ivospemin (SBP-101) and Flynpovi.

