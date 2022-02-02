US Markets
Panasonic's Q3 operating profit tumbles 44%

Tim Kelly Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp 6752.T on Wednesday posted a 44% decline in third-quarter operating profit to 73 billion yen ($636.2 million).

The result for the three months to Dec. 31 was worse than an estimated mean 106.9 billion yen profit from 10 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Panasonic stuck with its full-year forecast for annual profit of 370 billion yen - a figure in line with analysts' forecasts.

($1 = 114.7400 yen)

