Panasonic's battery unit maintains annual profit forecast at $785 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

February 02, 2024 — 01:45 am EST

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Holdings 6752.T kept the operating profit forecast for its battery-making energy unit on Friday and reported a rise in third-quarter operating profit for the segment, helped by stronger sales in North America.

The unit, which makes batteries for Tesla TSLA.O and other automakers, maintained its forecast for operating profit of 115 billion yen ($785.36 million) for the year ending March 31.

Third-quarter operating profit was boosted by increased sales in North America and a better balance between raw materials and selling prices, despite weaker sales at its Japan factory and increased fixed costs, the company said in presentation materials.

($1 = 146.4300 yen)

