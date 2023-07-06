Panasonic (TYO:6752) Price Target Increased by 10.37% to 1,791.01

The average one-year price target for Panasonic (TYO:6752) has been revised to 1,791.01 / share. This is an increase of 10.37% from the prior estimate of 1,622.66 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 989.80 to a high of 2,625.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.27% from the latest reported closing price of 1,768.50 / share.

Panasonic Maintains 1.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 282 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panasonic. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6752 is 0.34%, an increase of 3.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.95% to 242,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,152K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,138K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6752 by 1.76% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 22,516K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,749K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6752 by 2.91% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 21,736K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,738K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6752 by 11.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 16,362K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,237K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6752 by 0.18% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,885K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,740K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6752 by 0.44% over the last quarter.

