Panasonic to suspend battery production at Tesla joint venture in Nevada due to coronavirus

Contributors
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Junko Fujita. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Panasonic Corp said on Saturday it will temporarily suspend production at its battery joint venture with U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc in Nevada because of the coronavirus outbreak.

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp 6752.T said on Saturday it will temporarily suspend production at its battery joint venture with U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc TSLA.O in Nevada because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Japanese electronics company, which supplies battery cells for Tesla's electric vehicles, will scale down operations at so-called Gigafactory 1 early next week before closing it for 14 days, Panasonic said in an emailed statement.

A Panasonic spokeswoman declined to comment on how the suspension would affect Tesla, which produces battery packs using Panasonic cells at the Nevada plant.

Tesla on Thursday said its operations at the Nevada battery plant would continue, while it would suspend production at its San Francisco Bay Area vehicle factory on March 24.

Panasonic said Nevada plant employees affected by the shutdown will receive full pay and benefits for the entire period. During the closure, the facility will undergo intensive cleaning, it said in the statement.

TechCrunch, which first reported the planned suspension, said Panasonic has about 3,500 employees at the Nevada plant.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Junko Fujita. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters