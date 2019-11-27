Panasonic to sell its chipmaking business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Tech - Nikkei

Removes extraneous letter in first paragraph

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp 6752.T will sell its loss-making semiconductor business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Thursday.

Panasonic will also divest three Japanese chipmaking facilities of TowerJazz Panasonic Semiconductor, a joint venture with Israel's Tower Semiconductor, according to the report. https://s.nikkei.com/35JxTeT

The ongoing U.S.-China tariff war has impacted chipmakers already grappling with oversupply.

Panasonic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

